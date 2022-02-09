CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
The result of the Super Bowl on Sunday is anyone's best guess -- but either way, one of two former WPIAL and Pitt standouts will be coming back to their hometown as a champion.
Filed Under:Aaron Donald, Clairton High School, Penn Hills High School, Pitt Football, Pittsburgh Sports, Sports, Super Bowl LVI, University Of Pittsburgh

By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Lombardi Trophy is handed out on Sunday night following the Super Bowl, either Tyler Boyd or Aaron Donald will be able to call themselves a world champion.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati will face off on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium to claim this year’s title as Super Bowl Champions.

In the game, there will be one local player on each side of the field, looking to become champions for the first time.

(Photo Credits: Post-Gazette/Tribune-Review/Getty)

For the Rams, Aaron Donald will play in the big game for the second time, having played in Super Bowl LIII, losing 13-3 to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Donald graduated from Penn Hills High School in 2010 before going on to play at the University of Pittsburgh.

During his time at Pitt, Donald became a decorated All-American, winning a number of other awards during his senior year.

Donald was then drafted with the 13th pick in the 1st round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

St. Louis Rams head coach Jeff Fisher, first-round draft pick Aaron Donald and general manager Les Snead pose for a photograph during a press conference at Rams Park on May 13, 2014 in Earth City, Missouri. (credit: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

His success at the NFL level has been remarkable, having been named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award three times and having been elected to the Pro Bowl eight times.

On the other side of the ball will be a fellow Pitt product in Tyler Boyd, who hails from Clairton.

Tyler Boyd

Clairton athlete Tyler Boyd, one of the most sought-after recruits in Pennsylvania, led the WPIAL with 2,400 yards rushing and 48 touchdowns. (File photo: Sidney Davis/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)

Boyd was a standout member of the Clairton Bears, who during his time in high school had a winning record of 64-1, winning four WPIAL titles and four PIAA titles in four years.

Boyd also moved on from high school athletics to play football for the University of Pittsburgh, being recruited as a wide receiver.

(Photo Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

He was drafted into the NFL by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 55th pick in the 2nd round in 2016.

His 3rd and 4th seasons with the Bengals are when he began to break out, eclipsing the 1,000 yard receiving mark in both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

Boyd is now part of the trio of deep threats on the Bengals offensive side of the football, joined by Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.

CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 12: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 12, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

