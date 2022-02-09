By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NHL has handed down its punishment for Boston’s Brad Marchand.
Marchand has been suspended six games for his actions in Tuesday’s game against the Penguins, the NHL announced Wednesday. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Mike DeFabo first broke the news on Twitter.
BREAKING: Per source, Brad Marchand will be suspended SIX games by the NHL for his roughing/ high-sticking Tristan Jarry in last night's game.
— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) February 10, 2022
Boston’s Brad Marchand has been suspended for six games for Roughing/High-sticking Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry. https://t.co/riNM5EFbz0
— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 10, 2022
With under 30 seconds remaining in the third period of Tuesday’s game, Marchand punched Jarry in the side of the head and swung his stick at the goaltender’s head. He was given a match penalty.
Brad Marchand was given a match penalty after lashing out at Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry in the Bruins' 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
Marchand's actions will be automatically subject to review.
🎥 @ConorRyan_93pic.twitter.com/Z1uvQXJu8v
— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) February 9, 2022
“I think it was the heat of the moment,” Jarry told reporters after the game. “Everyone is battling out there and he was just trying to get the puck to the net and our team did a great job.”
Marchand has now been suspended eight times.