Filed Under:Brad Marchand, Hockey, NHL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tristan Jarry

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NHL has handed down its punishment for Boston’s Brad Marchand.

Marchand has been suspended six games for his actions in Tuesday’s game against the Penguins, the NHL announced Wednesday. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Mike DeFabo first broke the news on Twitter.

With under 30 seconds remaining in the third period of Tuesday’s game, Marchand punched Jarry in the side of the head and swung his stick at the goaltender’s head. He was given a match penalty.

“I think it was the heat of the moment,” Jarry told reporters after the game. “Everyone is battling out there and he was just trying to get the puck to the net and our team did a great job.”

Marchand has now been suspended eight times.