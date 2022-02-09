By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) – The two men charged in the shooting outside of the Clearview Mall will stand trial.

Carlos Carril and Damian Blystone were both in court on Tuesday for their preliminary hearing.

According to police, Carril and Blystone got into an argument with two other men at the Rural King store last month. That argument then spilled outside and then guns were drawn.

Moments later, Carril fired shots at the other men’s car.

“Those guys confronted him in the Royal King, they followed him out, they tracked him down, found out where his car was, confronted him again in the parking lot, pulled a gun on him, and then he thought they fired into his vehicle so he returned fire, he acted in self-defense,” said Adam Bishop, Carril’s attorney.

Blystone was shot that night and needed to be taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

Police later charged him with gun crimes, assault, and terroristic threats but the most serious charge was withdrawn.

“Carrying a firearm by a prohibited person was withdrawn by the commonwealth before the hearing even started today,” said Jacob Wyland, Blystone’s attorney. “I think there are some weaknesses in the government’s case with the remaining firearms charge.”

Both men are being held in the Butler County Prison without bail.