By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash into a daycare on Route 66.

According to a dispatch report, just after 9:00 a.m. in Washington Township, a vehicle crashed into the Small World Daycare.

The driver was not hurt and no children were reported as injured.

According to a woman at the scene, a woman driving a minivan was there to drop off her child when she was sideswiped by a man driving a pickup truck.

The truck then slammed into the daycare.

Following the crash, the children were taken to Kiski Area Elementary School.

