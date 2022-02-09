By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash into a daycare on Route 66.READ MORE: Robert Bowers: Attorneys For Suspected Tree Of Life Gunman Seek Racial Data Of Prospective Juror Pool
According to a dispatch report, just after 9:00 a.m. in Washington Township, a vehicle crashed into the Small World Daycare.
The driver was not hurt and no children were reported as injured.READ MORE: 2022 DICK's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon Courses Announced
According to a woman at the scene, a woman driving a minivan was there to drop off her child when she was sideswiped by a man driving a pickup truck.
The truck then slammed into the daycare.
Following the crash, the children were taken to Kiski Area Elementary School.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures To Reach Near 50 Degrees
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details