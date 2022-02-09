By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Hays bald eagles nest is ready for the first egg of the season.
The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says the eagles have brought in a bunch of soft nesting material.
Last year, the first egg was spotted on Feb. 12. Three were laid, and the first hatched near the end of March.
Bird lovers can watch the eagles through a new, crisper camera with audio this year.
There’s also a camera installed for a nest at the Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant in West Mifflin.