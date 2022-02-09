HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – Homestead’s own queen of funk has died.

Born Betty Mabry in 1945, Betty Davis was an influential artist in New York’s music scene in the 60s and 70s.

Davis died Wednesday at age 77 of natural causes, a spokesperson for Allegheny County confirmed to the Post-Gazette.

She was briefly married to Miles Davis and is credited with introducing him to rock music.

She retired from the music scene and lived in Pittsburgh for 40 years before a 2017 documentary put her back in the spotlight and she released new music in 2019.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis, a multi-talented music influencer and pioneer rock star, singer, songwriter, and fashion icon,” Davis’ longtime friend Connie Portis said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“Most of all, Betty was a friend, aunt, niece, and beloved member of her community of Homestead, Pennsylvania, and of the worldwide community of friends and fans. At a time to be announced, we will pay tribute to her beautiful, bold, and brash persona. Today we cherish her memory as the sweet, thoughtful, and reflective person she was … There is no other,” said Portis.