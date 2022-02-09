PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have connected a local man to two crimes that happened within minutes of one another in two Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

Anan Todd is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail and is facing several charges.

According to police paperwork, Todd is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend and burning down her house because she wanted to end their relationship.

The string of incidents started in the city’s Homewood North neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters rushed to Chaucer Street to put out a house that had caught fire.

The victim told police that Todd lit the house on fire because she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him.

Then, around 3:20 a.m., police responded to a domestic violence call in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood along Apple Street.

Police say that when they arrived at the apartment, they could hear a woman inside crying for help.

Shortly after Todd opened the door for police, he pushed an officer down the stairs.

The victim was inside the apartment, laying on the floor, after Todd allegedly beat her in the head with a mop and strangled her.

According to police, Todd resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody.

He is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, strangulation, arson, and assaulting an office.