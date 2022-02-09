PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The pain at the gas pump is getting worse and predictions are not at all reassuring.

When there’s talk of gas prices rising as much as 50 cents or more, it’s hard to afford a kid’s meal when all the money is going into the tank.

Putting aside a certain Pennsylvania rodent’s prediction, spring is right around the corner, and with that comes an increase in driving.

“When you see that increase in demand, you do see that subsequent increase in prices,” said AAA East Central’s Jim Garrity.

GasBuddy said that $4/gallon is a real possibility and AAA says now is the time to start looking at how to save.

“One of the most efficient things you can do is to slow down,” Garrity said. “Your fuel efficiency starts to dramatically decrease pretty much after 50 miles per hour. Anything faster than that, the more gasoline you’re burning.”

Garrity added that drivers want to avoid what’s known as “jackrabbing” or really hammering your gas pedal, saying it’s like opening a drain on your gas tank.

A good way to conserve gas and make sure you’re remaining fuel efficient? Cruise control.

“When you can on the highway, and you can keep that consistent speed, your engine is going to love that,” he said. “It’s going to be burning fuel much more efficiently at that moment.”

If possible, also try to consolidate your trips.

“If we’re going to go out and run errands, we get all the errands run in one day,” Garrity said.

For those who may more than one vehicle, choose the one that is the most fuel-efficient or uses the cheaper gas.