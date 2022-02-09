MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in McKeesport are preparing for the first snowfall since a fire ripped through the city’s public works garage.

The weekend fire destroyed several of the city’s plow trucks and prompted the city’s mayor to declare a state of emergency. It remains in effect for the next couple of weeks while the city attempts to replace some of the lost equipment.

But many have come forward to help replace the plows. And because of this, the city’s full fleet has been replaced, according to the mayor.

“We were down all four of our large plow trucks,” McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko said. “Fortunately, the fireman did an incredible job to make sure the fire did not spread to our other building where we have a lot of our smaller plow trucks in storage.”

Dozens of surrounding neighborhoods have been reaching out to help so the city can address the 105 miles of roadway it’s responsible for.

“Hempfield Township was one that brought a large plow truck for us. They brought us down a tandem, which helps us with our main thoroughfares, the main roads, the county roads that we take care of and all the bridge ramps,” said the mayor.

Allegheny County also lent the city a 10-ton truck, and a company near Philadelphia offered to sell McKeesport a model truck it shows to customers.

And it just so happens that a truck the city ordered about a year ago arrived Tuesday, narrowly missing the fire by less than 48 hours.

“They didn’t deliver until this week,” the mayor said. “So if they would have delivered it last week, we would have lost it in the fire as well.”

The fire marshal has still not determined the official cause of the fire, but the mayor said there have been indications that the cause could be electrical.