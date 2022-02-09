By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The former head of emergency management at the University of Pittsburgh admitted to stealing more than 13,000 masks from the school and selling them on eBay.
Christopher Casamento pleaded guilty in federal court to a count of interstate transportation of stolen property. He was indicted 11 months ago after an investigation by the FBI.
As the head of emergency management, Casamento had access to Pitt’s N-95, surgical and particulate masks meant for students and employees. He’s accused of selling them at the height of the pandemic in early 2020 for a total of nearly $19,000.
He was fired in July of 2020.MORE NEWS: Pitt’s Ex-Emergency Management Director Christopher Casamento Indicted, Accused Of Stealing And Selling University’s PPE Supply For Personal Profit
Sentencing is scheduled for June 15.