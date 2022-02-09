By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man and woman are facing charges for a string of inspection sticker burglaries in Ross Township.
Jose Enrique Torres-Molinary and Kelly Mercedes Acosta are accused of breaking into the Jiffy Lube and Midas on McKnight Road and the Meineke on Babcock Boulevard in November. Police said the stickers can be sold on the black market.
Police were able to identify them using surveillance and traffic cameras as well as vehicle information. Ross Township police said they also worked with Allegheny County police and Cranberry Township police who were investigating similar incidents.
Torres-Molinary, who is from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania but has been living in Florida, was arrested. Acosta, who is from Lakeland, Florida, has a warrant out for her arrest.
The pair is facing three counts of burglary, criminal conspiracy and criminal mischief.
