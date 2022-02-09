HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) – The Seneca Valley School Board is expected to vote on Monday about changing its health and safety plan.

Wearing a mask at schools in the district may soon no longer be required.

The board is considering making mask-wearing “strongly recommended” instead of a requirement.

According to the Butler Eagle, the decision will also include removing barriers in the cafeterias, reusable food service items would replace disposables, and physical distancing measures would be reduced.

More visitors would be allowed on campus, as well.

Other states like Connecticut and Delaware are looking to drop mask mandates in schools.

However, health experts say these are not easy decisions.

“What we really need is good criteria whereby which local agencies can make the decisions,” said Dr. Ali Raja the Executive Vice Chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine, Massachusetts General. “Otherwise, you have individual parents trying to gauge whether or not they should listen to the CDC or listen to their school board. That’s a tough decision to make.”

Meanwhile, the CDC recommends all schools to still encourage mask-wearing while indoors as case numbers remain high.

Should the Seneca Valley School Board pass the new rules, they would go into effect on February 28.