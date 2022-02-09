CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Arias Agencies, Cranberry Township, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Verona, Victory Family Church

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

VERONA (KDKA) – One family now has a place to call home.

Arias Agencies in Wexford gave away a home, completely paid off, to Victory Family Church in Cranberry.

From there, the church chose Lamara, a single mother with two children, around Christmas time to get the house for free.

The family saw their new home for the very first time and were speechless.

Lamara said that it was a dream come true.

Lamara and her children will move into their Verona home in March.