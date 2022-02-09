By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
VERONA (KDKA) – One family now has a place to call home.READ MORE: Seneca Valley School Board To Consider Changing Mask Requirements
Arias Agencies in Wexford gave away a home, completely paid off, to Victory Family Church in Cranberry.
From there, the church chose Lamara, a single mother with two children, around Christmas time to get the house for free.READ MORE: Man Faces Felony Charges Following Violent Crime Spree in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar
The family saw their new home for the very first time and were speechless.
Lamara said that it was a dream come true.MORE NEWS: Two Men Charged In The Shots Fired Case Outside Of Clearview Mall To Stand Trial
Lamara and her children will move into their Verona home in March.