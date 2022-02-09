By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Police checked several stores in the South Hills Village mall and said rumors of a threat are “unfounded.”
The Bethel Park police chief tells KDKA reports of a threat at the mall Wednesday are incorrect.
Police were called to the mall and checked “extensively” but found nothing.
Upper St. Clair police, who also responded, said officers learned a person saw a man with a concealed weapon on his hip that wasn’t concealed.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the mall shortly after 3 p.m. but police had appeared to clear the scene.