MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – (KDKA) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined the Pittsburgh and McKeesport police chiefs Thursday to give an update on a program that aims to reduce drug and gun violence in the Mon Valley.

Up to this point, law enforcement leaders said the Strategic Response Team program between the Attorney General’s Office and McKeesport police has proven to be successful.

The focus of the SRT has been on drug and gun trafficking in McKeesport. Police said crime has always been an issue, but since the SRT program began in July, they are getting results. Police have made more than 70 arrests and taken over 40 guns off the street. They say they’ve also seized about $358,000 worth of drugs.

However, they admit their fight hasn’t been easy, with fewer and fewer people wanting to join law enforcement.

“Candidates aren’t there, people aren’t wanting to be the police anymore and we need candidates,” said McKeesport Chief Adam Alfred.

The same goes for Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert.

“We lose approximately 26 to 27, is the average over the last several years,” said Schubert. “We need you in policing, your communities need you in policing.”

They said the work is far from over and a lot still needs to be done before they can say the streets are safe.

“Let me be clear: there are no quick fixes to the violence we’re seeing in this commonwealth. But we know there are concrete steps we can take like the collaboration in McKeesport that can make lives better and make neighborhoods safer,” said Shapiro.

Law enforcement leaders say they’re tracking guns that may be involved in other crimes and trying to get rid of ghost guns entirely.