By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – CCAC is teaming up with a gaming company for an apprenticeship program for those looking to break into the industry.
CCAC and Schell Games created the hybrid training curriculum that gives students a three-year Associate Degree in multimedia programming, simulation and gaming.
The program launches in fall 2022 and features a blend of classroom study and paid on-the-job training at Schell Games' Station Square office. Schell Games will pay the full tuition of the apprentices, two of whom will make up the inaugural class.
CCAC students interested in applying for the program can apply and learn more online.