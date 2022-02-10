By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A big pep rally was held at a local high school for one of Pittsburgh's own.
READ MORE: Ohio Mayor Concerned Ice Shanties Could Lead To Prostitution
Thursday was Tyler Boyd Day at Clairton High School. The school held a district-wide assembly to cheer on Boyd before Sunday’s Super Bowl. Boyd graduated from Clairton and played at Pitt before making it in the NFL with the Bengals.
His mother is now in charge of the Western Pennsylvania Youth Athletic Association and works to give kids more opportunities.
“It’s great to see kids go through here and succeed with scholarships and move into college because even if they don’t make the NFL, education is the most important thing,” Tonya Payne-Scott said.