By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Greene County was found guilty of assaulting a pregnant woman.
According to the Greene County District Attorney’s Office, Derek Coss was found guilty of simple assault and reckless endangerment last week.
District Attorney David Russo says the charges were brought against Coss during an investigation by the Greene Regional Police Department.
“The Commonwealth is pleased to have a guilty verdict in this case. The victim in this case was pregnant when she was assaulted by the defendant, but luckily her unborn child was not harmed.”, stated ADA Roy Cross, who prosecuted this case. “Mr. Coss is a known member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, and justice has been served by the convicting of these horrific acts.”, said District Attorney David Russo.