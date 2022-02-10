By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Firefighters are on the scene of a large house fire in Westmoreland County.
Dispatch confirms to KDKA that the fire happened at a home in 300 block of Harrison Avenue in Greensburg.
No one was home at the time of the fire and according to crews at the scene, the occupant was in the process of moving.
A neighboring home only sustained minor damage.
It's unknown at this time what caused the fire.
