NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – It was a disturbing discovery for North Versailles Police officers.

They say dispatcher John Logan had attached a camera to a urinal in their department’s bathroom.

The bathroom in question is single-occupancy and when an officer went to use it, he noticed a small camera in the corner of the urinal, painted white, with the SD card sticking out of it.

When other officers were called to come to take a look, Logan said he needed to use the bathroom.

However, when Logan exited the bathroom, the SD card had been taken.

No one else used the bathroom after Logan and he admitted to detectives he touched the camera in the bathroom and it was out of “stupidity.”

He did not admit to placing the camera.

After a search of Logan’s home, detectives found a similar camera, as well as videos of officers using the bathroom on a separate USB drive.

Logan is now being charged with three counts of invasion of privacy and tampering with evidence.