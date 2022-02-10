By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV
KITTANNING (KDKA) — An Armstrong County man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot someone during an argument over a parking space.
According to the Kittanning Borough Police, George Yockey, Jr. has been charged following an incident that took place on Wednesday along S. McKean Street.
Police say Yockey, Jr. was arguing with another person over a parking space when he began to kick the other person’s car.
Yockey, Jr. then allegedly threatened the other person that he was going to shoot them with his gun.
Yockey, Jr. is facing numerous charges, including terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.