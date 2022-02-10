By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man with his 9-year-old daughter in the car is accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage incident in Washington County.

An officer was sitting in a parking lot when there were three loud pops and a driver pulled over to say he’d been shot on East McMurray Road in front of the Peters Township Middle School, according to court paperwork. The driver told police the alleged shooter had started shouting obscenities, spit on the hood of his vehicle, then fired.

Police were able to track down Dean Dapra, who admitted to getting mad after he was cut off in the Donaldson’s Crossroads shopping center parking lot.

His girlfriend, who was also in the car with him, told police they were out shopping with Dapra’s 9-year-old daughter for her birthday. She told police Dapra usually carries a gun with him and was mad at the other driver.

Dapra facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.