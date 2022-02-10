By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – University of Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Police are investigating a report of a robbery and assault off of Pitt’s campus.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to a residence in the 4000 block of Fifth Avenue and the victim told police that a man approached her, grabbed her hair, grabbed her breasts and groin area over her clothes, and pushed her to the ground.

The suspect then took the bag of food she had and then fled west toward Thackeray Street.

A description of the suspect is a Black male, approximately 5’8″ in height, medium build, with some facial hair, and was wearing a multi-colored windbreaker and dark hat.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 or the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.

