By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) – Ben Roethlisberger has arrived at the Pro Football Hall of Fame…sort of.

The game-worn jersey, worn during the Steelers’ week 18 matchup against Baltimore, is on display in the Pro Football Today Gallery.

In that game, the Steelers beat the Ravens in overtime 16-13, and Ben threw for 244 yards and a touchdown.

This past season was Roethlisberger’s final one in the NFL, announcing his retirement shortly after the Steelers exited the postseason.

Ben made the announcement via the Steelers’ social media pages, thanking the city, the team, and the fans for his time as the Steelers’ quarterback.