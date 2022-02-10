PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The closure of a Port Authority bridge that covers part of Mount Washington and Route 51 is causing a traffic jam in Beechview, according to some residents.

A new detour sends rail shuttles between the Overbrook Junction to Potomac Station, with bus shuttles operating between Potomac Station and Station Square.

“Now we have a massive traffic jam,” Beechview resident Leanna Indyk said.

The detour comes after the Saw Mill Run Boulevard Bridge closed last week after engineers discovered a portion of the bridge shifted.

Indyk recorded several videos Tuesday night that showed buses turning down Beechview Avenue from Sebring Avenue and getting stuck because of a tight turn.

“These buses should not be allowed down these streets. I’m sorry, but this is insane,” Indyk said in one of her videos.

WATCH: KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports:

She said the roads in Beechview are already narrow and residents pay for a permit to park on the street, which makes it more of a tight squeeze for buses to get through.

“I was thinking I could maybe back up?” A bus driver can be heard yelling in one of Indyk’s videos.

“I looked out to see what was happening and there was just a bus gridlocked in the entire intersection, followed by another bus gridlocking the entire intersection,” Indyk said. “They were just sitting out here honking like they wanted people to come out and move their cars for them.”

KDKA-TV reached out to the Port Authority on Wednesday. A spokesperson said the bus route is the same one that has been used for detours for more than 50 years.

“The current shuttle bus detour is the only way that we’re able to continue to serve our riders while we work to repair the Saw Mill Run Boulevard Bridge. Our engineering department and bridge contractor are in the process of putting together a repair timeline, and once we have that we will communicate it to the public,” said spokesperson Adam Brandolph said.