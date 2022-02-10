By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were shot in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood.
The shooting happened Thursday night near Riverview Drive. Officials say one person was shot in the leg, while the other was shot in the back.
One person was detained. No word on the conditions of the two people shot.
