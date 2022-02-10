By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) – “What is…that’s pretty cool?”

Certainly, one way to say it and definitely an acceptable answer for a moment of recognition for a local championship wrestler.

During the Jeopardy! National College Championships, which aired on Wednesday night, Franklin Regional alumni and championship wrestler Spencer Lee was used as a clue on the popular game show.

https://twitter.com/FRSDPanthers/status/1491768704815800321

“Led by 125-pound Spencer Lee, in 2021 the Iowa Hawkeyes captured their 24th NCAA title in this sport of reversals & falls,” the clue read.

The answer, obviously, was “what is wrestling?”

The category the clue was placed under was “College Sports Dynasties” which Lee has certainly made himself part of.

Lee was named the co-winner of the 2021 Dan Hodge Trophy, given to the best college wrestler in the country and, as the clue let us know, a three-time NCAA wrestling champion.