GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Animal advocates and humane officials in Westmoreland County are asking the public for help after a disturbing discovery.

A cat was recently discovered in North Huntingdon with wounds from zip ties. The cat’s name is Ranga. He weighs 8 pounds and is only 3 years old.

“We got a call that there was a kitty found in a colony that appeared to have zip ties around it,” veterinarian Decy Morrow said.

Ranga had a plastic zip tie fastened around his body right behind his front legs. The zip die did some damage.

“Basically saw through the tissue, unfortunately,” Morrow said.

His wounds required surgery.

“Once we removed the zip tie, there was a wound that was trying to heal, so we know that zip tie was there for a week,” Morrow said.

Morrow is Ranga’s attending veterinarian.

“We expect him to recover fully from his surgery, and he’s doing quite well,” Morrow said. “It’s frustrating to see this type of injury because they’re 100 percent avoidable. It didn’t’ have to happen.”

What would prompt any person to do this to a cat is anybody’s guess. But to find the answer, authorities have to find those responsible.

“We’re offering a reward, $500 if anybody has information to prosecute,” Morrow said.

Regarding Ranga’s future, Morrow said he is going to need time to heal the wounds you cannot see.

“He’s really scared and needs somebody that’s going to give him some time to come out of his shell and be a happy boy,” Morrow said.

If you have any information as to who may have been responsible for what happened to this animal, you are encouraged to call the police.