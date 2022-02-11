By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four Pittsburgh employees have been fired for refusing to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The city said the employees may appeal to civil service or file a grievance through their unions.
City employees were required to get vaccinated by Dec. 22. After the deadline passed, the city said it began disciplinary measures against the nearly 300 who hadn't complied.
Discussions about the mandate between the city and the unions for police and firefighters are ongoing.