By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You can call him a Stanley "Pup" champion!
The Pittsburgh Police's comfort dog Zane took to the ice like a pro at the new Hunt Armory ice rink in Shadyside.
Community engagement officers joined people from "Save A Life Today Pittsburgh" for a night of ice skating at the new sheet of ice.
Zane had fun meeting new people and loved seeing kids, but officers say he was a bit more interested in licking the ice.