Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion.

Talley & Roquefort

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Talley! She arrived at Animal Friends several months ago as part of a transfer with a partner organization. She is a unique, senior girl who enjoys playing just as much as she enjoys relaxing! Talley is currently on a special diet to help her stay healthy as she is in the early stages of renal failure, which is common in senior cats. She is looking for a home that can keep her happy and healthy!

To find out more about how to adopt Talley, visit this link!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Roquefort came to Animal Friends after a good Samaritan found him and another rabbit alone outside. Although this young bunny had a rough start to his short life, we are thankful he was brought to us so he could have a chance at the happy life he deserves. Roquefort is a silly guy who is always on the move during our BunRuns. He would love to have another rabbit sibling who could keep up with his antics, but he would be just as thrilled to have lots of toys and dig boxes to keep himself entertained!

To find out more about how to adopt Roquefort, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Bruno & Phineas

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Bruno’s owner died and he was a hoarder. Bruno never knew much personal attention and only knew this man. He is 9-years-old. It has taken Bruno quite awhile to learn to trust and allow staff and him to be friends. He walks with volunteers. Needs a quiet, very understanding adopter.

To find out more about how to adopt Bruno, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

My owner has health issues that prevents me from living with him. I am 7 and 1/2-years-old. Lived with dogs. Saw the vet regularly for check ups. My owner’s grandchildren visited, so have been around kids, but not daily. Would like a home where I can be spoiled again.

To find out more about how to adopt Phineas, visit this link!

BONUS PETS:

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

