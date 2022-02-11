By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Valentine's Day this Monday, the Humane Animal Rescue is "spreading the love," so to speak.
On Monday, they'll be hosting a "Hearts and Paw" dog distribution event, making sure that your four-legged friends don't go hungry.
The drive-thru event will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at their North Side Location on Western Avenue.
Last year, they gave out 72,000 pounds of food.
You can learn more about the Humane Animal Rescue and Ellie’s Pet Pantry at this link.