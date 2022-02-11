By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man arrested in connection with a downtown bank robbery earlier this week is facing charges in two others.
Calvin Leavy, 68, was arrested in Uptown after police said he robbed the First National Bank on Fourth Avenue Tuesday and used a Port Authority bus as his getaway car. Police said he walked into the bank, indicated he had a gun and demanded money.
He's now accused of also robbing the First National Bank on Forbes Avenue and the PNC Bank on Fifth Avenue on Jan. 31, police said.
He faces multiple charges, including three counts of robbery and two counts of theft. He’s in the Allegheny County Jail.