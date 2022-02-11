Check out what’s coming up on FEBRUARY 12 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:

-Fan N’ATion Flashback: The College All-Star Games

-Super Fan: Tom Henschel, the 412-er that’s been to every single Super Bowl championship.

-Behind the Fan Music: Roger Wood, the Steeler fan’atic who wrote the “HERE WE GO” song.

-Black History Month Feature: Candy Young, the 16 year old who hurdled her way into the record books.

-Skin in the Game: Adam Musser

-412 Fan’atic / Fan Cave: Josh Miller

-Bub’s at the Beach, Steelers’ Bar in San Diego