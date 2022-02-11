By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Stevin German turned himself in to police in New Stanton Friday afternoon.
Police said it initially seemed like Evan Curley, who has already been arrested, was ambushed outside the Rialto Bar on Jan. 30. However, investigators said he was an active participant in the gun battle.
Curley and German got into an argument inside the restaurant before firing about eight rounds outside, police said. Curley and another bystander were both shot and the bullets shattered glass on the bridge between the county courthouse and courthouse annex.
German is now in the Westmoreland County Jail held without bond on multiple charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.