PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures over the next couple of days will be all over the place.

Right Now: Chilly start to the day. Highs in the 50s for this afternoon. Rain moves in after 5p for most communities.

Alert: None

Aware: VERY cold weather will once again move by as we start next week. Valentine’s Day will see frigid temperatures with highs in the low 20s and morning lows near 0.

Today we warm up to the mid-50s for highs. It won’t stick around for long though as we see a temperature crash for the rest of the weekend and through Valentine’s Day.

This morning will see clear skies and chilly weather with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and wind chills near 20.

Winds will be out of the south-southwest at 10-20mph through the day. As we head into the afternoon, clouds will roll in with temperatures soaring to the mid to upper 50s.

For most places, rain shower chances roll in after 5:00 p.m. This will allow kids to also enjoy the pleasant weather before the rain arrives.

As we head into the overnight hours, cold weather begins to drop in from the north.

This will send temperatures plummeting through Valentine’s Day. Morning lows will be down in single digits for many places both on Sunday and on Monday.

Brrrrr.

I will say that over the next seven days I have another day where I am forecasting highs in the 50s, and next Thursday I am forecasting highs in the 60s!

