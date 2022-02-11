By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Students of one local prep school are calling on their leaders to take action after a Snapchat video surfaced mocking the death of George Floyd.
The Winchester Thurston students say they’re upset the school’s administration has not responded to the racist video.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, students upset with the video have said that the administrators care more about their image.
In a letter to parents, the head of the school said they were investigating and plan to meet with students of color to offer support.
Many still feel that's not enough.
