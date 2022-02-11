KRESGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A woman and four children died in a house fire in Pennsylvania, authorities said.
The fire broke out late Thursday night in the ranch-style home on Brook Road in Polk Township. Photos from the scene showed extensive fire damage to a section of the home.READ MORE: Workers At Bloomfield Starbucks Announce Intent To Unionize
“Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was accidental in nature with nothing suspicious being observed,” state police said in a news release.
The Morning Call newspaper reported the victims were Rosemarie LaBarre, 53, and her grandchildren, who ranged in age from 2 to 7.READ MORE: Bill Would Let Unvaccinated Workers In West Virginia Get Unemployment
LaBarre had worked at East Hills Middle School, the newspaper reported. Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy told the newspaper LaBarre had been a family and consumer sciences teacher since 2008.
Autopsies were pending.MORE NEWS: Nearly 150 Westmoreland Co. Bridges Rated In 'Poor' Condition
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)