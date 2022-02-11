By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Employees at a local Starbucks are trying to unionize.
Partners at the Bloomfield Liberty Ave store are bringing the movement to Pittsburgh!
Pittsburgh is a union town—leave your union busting tactics at the door! We are stronger together and we deserve better. pic.twitter.com/6THqPYsj1y
— SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) February 11, 2022
The employees at the branch in Bloomfield have filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board.
“Pittsburgh is a union town—leave your union busting tactics at the door! We are stronger together and we deserve better,” the Starbucks Workers United account tweeted Friday.
They are one of many locations across the country trying to unionize.