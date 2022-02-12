By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Riverlife is planning a revamp of the Allegheny Riverfront Park along Fort Duquesne Boulevard.
Over the summer, the park was host to the Allegheny Overlook pop-up.
Riverlife’s leaders said that the pop-up showcased the park’s unfulfilled promise of being a destination in Pittsburgh.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the planned restoration includes a revival of the grounds, new benches, and new lighting.
The work is expected to be done by the end of next year.