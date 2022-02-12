By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An arrest has been made in a stabbing that took place in Duquesne in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Allegheny County Police say they have arrested 29-year-old Ashante Spears in connection to the case.

Just after 3:00 a.m., Duquesne Police were called to the 2300 block of Duquesne Place for an ordinance violation. Once they arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed.

She was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Duquesne Police requested the assistance of county police and an investigation began.

Spears was detained at the scene and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and harassment.

She is currently being housed at the Allegheny County Jail.