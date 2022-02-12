CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By Kristin Emery
By Kristin Emery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Brrr!

The cold front has swept through our region, temperatures are dropping and a few snow showers are starting to appear on the radar.

Aware: Colder tonight and tomorrow with scattered snow showers.

Alert: None

Temperatures are already nearly 25 degrees colder than yesterday and they will continue to drop overnight into the teens across much of the area and even some upper single digits for our northernmost areas.

Snow showers will continue off and on (or a few scattered flurries) through Sunday evening with the I-80 corridor and the Laurel Highlands seeing possible minor accumulation.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

The Laurels (really the highest elevations into WV) will see the best chance of some accumulating snow before dry weather returns Monday and sticks around all the way until Thursday.

The big story this week will be some wild temperature swings with a cold snap tonight and tomorrow before a jump into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday followed by yet another cooldown.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

