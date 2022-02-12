CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Schools, Student Achievement Center

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Schools staff member is recovering after they were hurt attempting to break up a fight between students yesterday.

READ MORE: Man, 22, Dies In Deadly Crash In Washington County

It happened at the Student Achievement Center.

Two girls got into a fight, and the staff member who intervened was injured in the process.

READ MORE: Man Stabbed In The Neck In Plum

The staff member was sent to urgent care for treatment.

The district did not say how serious that staff member’s injuries are.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Falling

The students involved are expected to face disciplinary action.