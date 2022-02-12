By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Schools staff member is recovering after they were hurt attempting to break up a fight between students yesterday.
It happened at the Student Achievement Center.
Two girls got into a fight, and the staff member who intervened was injured in the process.
The staff member was sent to urgent care for treatment.
The district did not say how serious that staff member's injuries are.
The students involved are expected to face disciplinary action.