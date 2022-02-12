By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FREEDOM, Pa. (KDKA) – An investigation is underway in the Freedom Area School District after inappropriate comments were allegedly hurled at the New Brighton basketball team.
The district said in a statement that the comments were made on Friday night.
“We are taking this very seriously and have begun an investigation,” the district’s statement read. “We assure you that the students involved in this incident will be disciplined in accordance with our student handbook.”
While the district did not specify the comments made, they added "this is not the culture we want in our school district."
The district is also working with the New Sewickley Police Department as there were threats reportedly made against some Freedom Area School District students.