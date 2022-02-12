PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Hugley had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Ithiel Horton scored four key points in the final 17 seconds to lead Pittsburgh to a 71-69 victory over NC State on Saturday.

A layup by Horton gave Pitt a 67-63 lead with 17 seconds remaining then Thomas Allen hit a 3-pointer to draw the Wolfpack within one. NC State sent Horton to the line with nine seconds remaining and he hit both for a 69-66 lead. Both teams fouled on the ensuing possessions and time ran out on the Wolfpack.

Horton and Jamarius Burton scored 17 points each for Pittsburgh. Hugley made 13 of 15 free throws, while Horton was 4 for 4 and Burton 6 for 6 from the line. They were the only Panthers to attempt a free throw, finishing a combined 23 of 25. NC State made 14 of 16 free throws and both teams shot 40% overall.

Dereon Seabron led NC State (10-16, 3-12 ACC) with 17 points and Jericole Hellems added 10. Terquavion Smith, who averages 15.5 points per game, scored six on 2-of-12 shooting.

The Panthers (10-16, 5-10) opened the second half with an extended 19-4 run in which Horton scored seven points and Mouhamadou Gueye added five points. Now trailing 45-35, the Wolfpack bounced back with eight straight points, including two 3-pointers by Smith.

After that exchange, the teams stayed within five points of each other for the remainder of the game.

NC State had won 11 in a row in the series, dating to Jan. 4, 2014, but eight of those wins were by six points or fewer.

The loss extends NC State’s conference losing streak to six games.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)