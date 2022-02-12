By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steeler Louis Lipps will enter into a rehabilitation program for first-time offenders.READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Says He Didn’t Oppose Affordable Housing
This could possibly erase his DUI charges from last year if he is successful.READ MORE: West Virginia Offers $1,500 To Unemployed Residents Who Find Work
Police charged 59-year-old Louis Lipps with two counts of DUI on Nov. 6, 2021 after he hit a parked trailer in Mount Washington.
The court records now show that an Allegheny County Common Pleas judge entered Lipps into the accelerated disposition program.MORE NEWS: Local Goodwill Stores Ask For Early 'Spring Cleaning' Donations Due To Shortages
People in that program are supervised for up to two years under the condition that they successfully complete a set of court-ordered regulations.