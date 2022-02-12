By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a hard-to-miss scene on the Parkway East on Saturday afternoon after a minivan caught fire.
The family inside of the vehicle was unharmed and able to get out of the minivan as it caught fire.
The owner said it's a pretty old car and has a lot of miles.
A gas leak inside the engine block is what set the car on fire.
"We're safe, we're grateful to those people who came and helped us today," said Forest Moore.
Moore said that family members were able to come to pick them up after their car went up in flames.