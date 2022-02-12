OAKMONT (KDKA) — A car went on a wild and destructive ride, slamming into a well-known local business around midnight.
A silver or white SUV went headfirst into the Oakmont Bakery.
Details are limited at this time, but dispatchers tell KDKA that medics transported one person to the hospital.
The identity of that victim and the extent of their injuries were not given.
There were originally reports of a fire within the facility after the crash, but that was not the case.
As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday, crews were already quickly doing some quick fixes to the huge hole in the side of the building.
The bakery may still open for business this morning.
