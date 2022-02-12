CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A 22-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle in South Franklin Township overnight.

According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, Noah Roten was driving just after 3 a.m. on Park Avenue this morning when his car veered off the road and hit a tree.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.