By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A 22-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle in South Franklin Township overnight.
According to the Washington County Coroner's Office, Noah Roten was driving just after 3 a.m. on Park Avenue this morning when his car veered off the road and hit a tree.
He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.