The Pittsburgh Penguins said he wanted to put off the surgery but that it was no longer possible to postpone.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins Assistant Coach Todd Reirden suffered a knee injury and will now be undergoing surgery, according to the Pens Inside Scoop.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan told the Pens Inside Scoop that Reirden slipped and fell and will be having surgery on Monday.

“He reiterated to all of us he wanted to put it off to the end of the season, but that’s not possible,” Sullivan told reporters.

In the meantime, Matt Cullen will take on some of Reirden’s duties, while Reirden will still coach as much as he can while he recovers.