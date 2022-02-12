By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins Assistant Coach Todd Reirden suffered a knee injury and will now be undergoing surgery, according to the Pens Inside Scoop.
Mike Sullivan said assistant coach Todd Reirden slipped and fell and hurt his knee during the All-Star break. “He’s going to have surgery on Monday to get it fixed. He reiterated to all of us he wanted to put it off to the end of the season, but that’s not possible.”
Head Coach Mike Sullivan told the Pens Inside Scoop that Reirden slipped and fell and will be having surgery on Monday.
"He reiterated to all of us he wanted to put it off to the end of the season, but that's not possible," Sullivan told reporters.
In the meantime, Matt Cullen will take on some of Reirden’s duties, while Reirden will still coach as much as he can while he recovers.
Sullivan said Matt Cullen is coming to town on Monday to help out with the on-ice coaching aspect, and that Reirden will stay involved and engaged with the team off the ice.
